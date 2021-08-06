Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

B opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Barnes Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Barnes Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,398,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.