Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,831,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $919,899 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.