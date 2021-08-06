Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.