Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Cut by KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

EIX stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,232,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

