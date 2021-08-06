Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

