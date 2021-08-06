Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Critical Review

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.38 $176.11 million $2.04 9.49 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

