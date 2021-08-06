MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €202.00 ($237.65).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €209.95. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.