Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Community Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Community in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

FCCO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.