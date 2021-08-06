Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on COP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.