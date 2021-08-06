Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 349,961 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 127,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

