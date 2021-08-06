Morgan Stanley Increases IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 1,910

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,719.50. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

