Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $121.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $94.41 and last traded at $94.24. 43,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 790,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

