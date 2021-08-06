Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $121.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $94.41 and last traded at $94.24. 43,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 790,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.
In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.
