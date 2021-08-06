Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $55.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.43.

AX opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

