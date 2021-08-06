Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded at BOCOM International

BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $142.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.38.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Futu by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.