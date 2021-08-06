Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Harmonic Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Harmonic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.99, a P/E/G ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

