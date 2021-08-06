Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

