Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$101.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$92.61.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at C$79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.54. The company has a market cap of C$24.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.