CIBC Cuts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$54.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.39.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$41.89 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.91.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

