BMO Capital Markets Boosts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

SOT.UN opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

