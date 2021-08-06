Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.20.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

