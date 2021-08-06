TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on TC Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.55.

TRP stock opened at C$60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.30. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

