George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of George Weston in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.40.

WN opened at C$131.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.14. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.41.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Insiders have sold 42,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,520 in the last 90 days.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

