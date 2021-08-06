RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Critical Comparison

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RISE Education Cayman and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83

RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 161.26%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 138.03%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.43 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -6.94 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 2.95 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -62.64

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vasta Platform beats RISE Education Cayman on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services; and academic tutoring, test preparation, and admissions consulting services. The company offers Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour complementary products, as well as STEAM Courses that integrates various subjects, such as science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. As of December 31, 2020, it had a network of 512 learning centers comprising 92 self-owned learning centers and 420 franchised learning centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

