Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regal Beloit Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Beloit in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

RBC opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.