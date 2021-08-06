PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of PMVP opened at $36.45 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,218 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,111,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 209,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

