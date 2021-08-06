Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.26.

Shares of ICPT opened at $16.87 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $559.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

