Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $132.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

