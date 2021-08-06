Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €52.65 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €52.65 ($61.94) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.52% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of HFG opened at €78.02 ($91.79) on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €81.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

