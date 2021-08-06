Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 257,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,666,003 shares.The stock last traded at $96.69 and had previously closed at $91.09.

The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

