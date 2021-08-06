Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.