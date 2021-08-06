Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 9.2% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) were up 9.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 1,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

