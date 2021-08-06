Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.75. Angi shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 3,262 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Angi by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Angi by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,176.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

