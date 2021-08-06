Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.75. Angi shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 3,262 shares.
The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Angi by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Angi by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,176.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)
Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.
