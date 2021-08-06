Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $110.00. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $113.17, with a volume of 5,258 shares trading hands.

The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.07 and a beta of 0.27.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

