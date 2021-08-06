United Community Banks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

UCBI opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.