ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.48 ($13.50).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €10.21 ($12.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.21.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.