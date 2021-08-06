Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €120.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.04 ($142.40).

HLAG opened at €203.40 ($239.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €183.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €205.80 ($242.12).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

