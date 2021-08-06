Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

