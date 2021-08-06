Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

