Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

AMAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $475.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

