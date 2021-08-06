Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,398 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,424% compared to the average volume of 95 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.22 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

