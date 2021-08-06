Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

CFR stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

