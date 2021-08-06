Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $798.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $798.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.80 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.23 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

