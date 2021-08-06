Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Buy

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

