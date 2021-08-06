Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

