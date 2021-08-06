First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,743,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

