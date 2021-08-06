Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.91 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

