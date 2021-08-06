Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

