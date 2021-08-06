Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:SWM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 174,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.