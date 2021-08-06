Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 145,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.