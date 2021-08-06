Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 145,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

