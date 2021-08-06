Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.89.

NYSE:POST opened at $99.32 on Monday. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.66.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

